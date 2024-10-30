Here's what Bostwick Lake Inn is serving for Restaurant Week GR

More than 70 restaurants in and around Grand Rapids are ready to celebrate the 15th annual Restaurant Week GR starting November 1.

The nine-day event will feature specialty menus from restaurants around the Grand Rapids area, with prices ranging from $25 to $45.

New to this year’s event, the public can vote for their favorite dish. Go to restaurantweekgr.com, download a digital pass, and get starting on browsing restaurants, voting for a favorite meal, and check-in at different dining establishments to earn rewards and prizes.

Every check-in donates $1 to the Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education scholarship fund.

The event takes place November 1-9.

