Michigan resident Vedant Gupta has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports through his company Global Kid Media: Deion Sanders, Jack Nicklaus, Patrick Mahomes, and Magic Johnson. Gupta did all this before graduating high school and is continuing his journey of building a business and entrepreneurship as he attends Michigan State University this Fall.

Gupta is highlighting his favorite interviews and real-world working experience from age 11-17 in his new book, "Global Kid Media: A Kid Entrepreneur's Time-Traveling Journey." The book discusses real-world business skills and life lessons Gupta learned at an early age when developing Global Kid Media, and offers advice to people about building a business.

Gupta started his sports media company at 11 years old. During the past six years, he has conducted 2,000 celebrity interviews and hosted over 250 shows. All the while he was balancing all this media work while being a year-round three-sport student-athlete throughout high school, taking 11 AP classes, and learning two languages.

Gupta joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to take a deeper dive into his business-building journey, and how others can pursue a similar dream no matter how old they are.

