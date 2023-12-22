Gift your child a future education this holiday season with help from the Michigan Education Savings Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

One of the greatest investments someone can make is in a child's future, and it's truly the gift that keeps on giving. There's such an easy way to help provide opportunities to children by purchasing a future education at today's prices through the Michigan Education Savings Program.

MESP is a higher education savings plan with state tax advantages only available to Michigan taxpayers. The program allows families looking to save for their child's college education today so that there is less stress about paying for tuition in the future.

Families can start saving with as little as $25. In addition to state tax benefits, any earnings can grow deferred from federal income tax, which helps your savings add up. Withdrawals are also free from federal and state income tax for qualified higher education expenses.

Funds can be used at any accredited university, college, or vocational school nationwide—and many abroad. Qualified expenses include not just tuition but certain room and board costs, computers and related technology expenses, books, fees, and equipment.

To learn more, visit misaves.com or call 1-877-861-6377.

Fox 17 Morning Mix and MESP have partnered for Class Act, a campaign that aims to highlight local educators making a difference in their classrooms by providing them with funding to assist in their teaching.