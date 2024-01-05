Friday's Friends: 3 adorable puppies

Reflecting on 2023

Humane Society of West Michigan is beyond grateful for all of their donors, community members, staff, volunteers, and fosters for making 2023 another impactful year for animal welfare. With the help of all of you, they were able to do more large-scale rescues, be more present in our community, and provide more fun events! HSWM cannot wait to see what 2024 has in store- to help fund their mission visit hswestmi.org for more information on how to donate.

2024 Obedience Class Registration is Open

Humane Society of West Michigan is happy to report that our obedience classes for 2024 are live, and trainers are eager to help the pets in the community be on their best behavior. Even though the trainers are immensely qualified, the prices are low at just $150, and this is because it is deeply important that the animals that are in your home, stay in your home.

HSWM hosts a variety of classes from Puppy Kindergarten to Manners Matter for the older pups in the home. If you are interested visit hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.

Foster Program Applications Opening back up February 1

Not looking to adopt yet? Look into being a foster! Fostering is lifesaving work anyone can do. From being able to open a spare room or bathroom to your entire home to a homeless pet, you can save their life with your love, care, and compassion. In turn, HSWM can take more animals into their care and save more lives as well.

For more information on how to get started visit hswestmi.org/foster.