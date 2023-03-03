Friday's Friend: Valentine

Urgent Fosters Needed!

Despite our best efforts, John, Britney Ears, Mimi, and Cookie have been lingering in our shelter, becoming increasingly restless and miserable in their kennels, waiting for months to find families with no success, and they deserve a break!

Though we try to make their stays with us as comfortable as possible, the shelter environment is nothing like being in a home, and as time goes on, it's really hard to watch our longest-term residents get more and more stressed. All of these dogs are wonderful companions, they're sweet, snuggly, and love to play, but all of them need to go to homes where they are your only pet, and many would prefer to live with just adults or teens. Visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs to learn more about each of these pups to see if one might be a good fit for you to foster--even for just a day or two!

We will provide you with all of the supplies and staff support you could need, including access to our behavior specialist, and will take every step imaginable to set you and these dogs up for success. Please email foster@hswestmi.org if you're interested in taking on one of these perfect furbabies, and we'll expedite the process to get them out of the shelter and into your home ASAP!

Winter Ice Safety

Winter doesn't seem to be done with us yet, so as we deal with the last of the snow and ice it’s important to keep in mind how to safely walk our dogs in these conditions.

Coats will keep your pet warm, and booties or gels will keep your pup’s paw pads moisturized and protected when walking on cold snow, ice, or rough salt. After walks, wash and dry your pet’s paws and stomach to remove any snow, salt, or chemicals, and be sure to use a pet-safe deicer around your home.

If the weather gets too cold, choose fun indoor activities instead, such as hide and seek for treats, or chasing a ball up and down the stairs!

Paws, Claws & Corks

The 11th annual Paws, Claws & Corks is on March 15th. Paws, Claws & Corks is HSWM's largest fundraiser of the year, and as a 100% donor-funded organization, this event supports the lifesaving efforts of the Humane Society of West Michigan all year long. Sample tastes of Grand Rapids’ best and bid on exciting packages in our auctions. Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to eat, drink, and be merry, all while supporting pets in need!

Sponsorship details, ticket sales, volunteer opportunities, and more are all available at pawsclawsandcorks.com.