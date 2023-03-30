Friday's Friend: Sia

Featured Pet: Sia

If you'd like to learn more or adopt Sia or other adoptable pets, visit hswestmi.org.

Save the Date for our Kitten Shower Bottle Baby Bash!

Kitten season is here, which means we're expecting kittens!

You're invited to celebrate all of these incoming bundles of joy at our upcoming Kitten Shower, Bottle Baby Bash! This fun party will help us support these tiny babies all summer long. Admission is just a donation of canned kitten food--though we'd love to see some of the gifts off of our Foster Wishlist, too, which you can find on our website at hswestmi.org/wish-list. We're going to have treats from Olly’s Donuts, games, and of course, adorable kittens for all of our guests to cuddle and enjoy.

Save the date and join us on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thank you Grey Muzzle Organization

We’d like to thank our amazing friends at The Grey Muzzle Organization for all of their support for the pets in our care!

They have been outstanding in helping get dental care for the senior dogs in our shelter, including cleanings and any necessary extractions. With their generous grant funding we are also able to get senior bloodwork done, letting us know if these sweet souls have any underlying health issues we should know about–AND they recently donated 8 extremely sturdy new Kuranda beds to our shelter dogs! Not only do these beds get them off the cold floor, but the frame and legs are made of metal so they'll last us a LONG time.

We cannot thank Grey Muzzle enough for their donation, as well as their grant funding to help our senior dogs with blood work and dental care since last July. You're improving pet's lives every day!

Spring Safety

Spring has sprung, and many of us are more than ready to get some spring cleaning done and get outdoors again after a long Michigan winter! Since your pets will likely want to join you, it's important to keep in mind how to include them safely.

When opening up your windows to air out the house, ensure that there are screens in place to avoid any escapees or accidental falls! Also be sure to keep them away from any toxic cleaning and gardening products, as well as harmful plants they could ingest. If you’re doing any renovations on your house, keep your pets in a separate area as many building supplies are dangerous to pets, and cats are always more than eager to explore any new nooks and crannies you might make.

Now is also a great time to make sure your pets are up-to-date on their flea and tick medication as well!