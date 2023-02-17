Friday's Friend: Luke

Featured Pet: Luke

Meet Luke, HSWM's resident lazy lovable polar bear! This relaxed dude is super chill and he's always on his back, ready for a belly rub or to snuggle up with one of his stuffies. Luke is a big lover, and as far as he's concerned, there's no such thing as too many pets! This soft-spoken guy will melt into a total puppy puddle in your lap (don't mind his size, he's definitely a lap dog) and will soak up as much love as you're willing to give him. If he decides it's been too long since he last had a snack he'll give you his best puppy dog eyes to ask for more. He does have a skin issue due to food allergies, but he gets regular bubble baths and treatments to help him out--though a home will be the best thing to help him feel his best! Come meet this gentle giant ASAP!

To learn more about Luke at hswestmi.org.

Long-Stay Love Adoption Special

Valentine’s Day might be over, but we’re still spreading the love with our Long-Stay Love adoption special!

During the entire month of February, ALL of our long-stay pets will be fee-waived to adopt! These adorable adoptable furbabies have been overlooked for one reason or another and are tired of playing the dating game. So show some love to the pets who need you the most this month, and help us find them the loving furever homes they all deserve! All of these pets are labeled Long-Stay Love on our website Stop by during our open hours this month or visit our website to view all of our adoptable pets at hswestmi.org/adoptableanimals.html.

Paws, Claws & Corks is 1 Month Away!

The 11th annual Paws, Claws & Corks is just ONE month away on March 15th, have you bought your tickets yet? Paws, Claws & Corks is our largest fundraiser of the year, and as a 100% donor-funded organization, this event supports the lifesaving efforts of the Humane Society of West Michigan all year long. Join us to sample tastes of Grand Rapids’ best and bid on exciting packages in our auctions. Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to eat, drink, and be merry, all while supporting pets in need!

Sponsorship details, ticket sales, volunteer opportunities, and more are all available at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

Summer Camps are Officially Open!

Did you hear the news? Our Kids Summer Camps are OFFICIALLY open! We offer a bunch of camps for children aged 5 to 15 that cover a wide range of topics, including animal care and education, fundraising, animal careers, and more! Your child will learn life lessons and have a fun-filled experience that will be with them for a lifetime.

Camps are already filling up fast, so sign your kids up today at hswestmi.org/summercamps.html.