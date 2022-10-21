Friday's Friend: Jacob

Featured Pet: Jacob

Say hello to the calm cuddle bug, Jacob! He and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org.

Subaru Loves Pets

October kicks off Subaru Loves Pets Month, and HSWM is excited to partner with Subaru of America to help find loving homes for pets in need! This month, they will benefit from a $100 donation from Fox Subaru for every pet adopted! They're also helping celebrate National Make a Dog's Day by encouraging adopters to consider taking home one of the 'Underdogs', or dogs that get overlooked due to age, breed, or special needs.

Learn more at subaru.com/pets and view all pets up for adoption at hswestmi.org/adopt, or stop in any time during our open hours to meet all of our adoptable babies.

Pup-kin Spice Season!

HSWM would love your help satisfying pets' craving for everyone's favorite fall treat--PUMPKIN!

Now that pup-kin spice season is here, there's more pumpkin in stores than ever, and this yummy high-fiber treat works great for enticing picky eaters and settling the tummies of nearly every pet in our care! Please grab some cans or pouches of plain pumpkin, or a can opener, and bring it to HSWM.

To make a donation, please drop off items in the donation bin in the entryway, anytime during our open hours, or donate through the Wish Lists at hswestmi.org/wish-list, and have it mailed to 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids MI, 49534

Community Cats

National Community Cat day was this weekend, and a great opportunity to talk about community cats!

Community cats are independent felines that live outdoors and rely on the protection of humans to thrive in colonies in communities across the globe. These cats are usually incredibly content living the way they do, but we can still provide support systems to help these cats live productive healthy lives. Instead of bringing them into the shelter, advocate for TNVR programs!

TNVR, which stands for trap-neuter-vaccinate-return, is the process in which cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and returned to their outdoor homes. Once returned, they'll be able to live out the rest of their lives in the home they've always known!

There are lots of ways to support community cats in your neighborhood, including getting them through a TNVR program, providing warm shelter, especially in cold wet weather, and offering fresh food and water.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.