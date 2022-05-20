Friday's Friend: Azrael

Featured Pet: Azrael

Meet lil’ pup, Azrael! This handsome, bi-colored puppy just came up with his littermates on a transfer from a Southern shelter that needed room to accept other dogs. Azrael is friendly, adorable, and loves playing with all of his little mates!

Fowling for Fido

The Fōwling Warehouse is hosting a Puppy Paw-ty this weekend, and everyone is invited!

Join HSWM at the Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to meet adoptable pups! In addition to playing host to our furry friends, Fowling Warehouse will also be collecting donations for the pets in their care, and anyone who gives on-site donations will receive a free Unlimited Walk-In Open Play pass!

Oodles of Doodles!

HSWM is so glad we could help out with a recent large-scale rescue from a backyard Doodle breeder in Alabama. These poor parents were kept outdoors and never groomed, so Cathy Bissell and BISSELL Pet Foundation jumped in right away to help! They transferred all of the doodles up to Michigan with the help of staff from Harbor Humane, and local rescues go to work helping these dogs get the grooming and medical attention they needed and the love and care they deserve.

While the glow-ups of these 'after' photos make us so happy, the 'before' photos, unfortunately, reflect the fairly commonplace conditions of adult dogs used for breeding. Puppy mills and backyard breeders will breed 'purebred' puppies to sell for thousands of dollars online and in pet stores, while their parents suffer from neglect and lack of proper care.

All of these dogs are now in foster homes where they're healing both physically and emotionally. If you'd like to take home one of these doodles, please keep an eye out at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs to know when they'll be available for adoption!

Sign up for HSWM Summer Camps

Summer is on its way, which means HSWM Summer Camps are almost here!

HSWM offers a variety of Summer Camps for kids of all ages and interests, from My First Pet, which teaches kids about how to care for and interact kindly with their first pet, to ‘FUN’draising, which teaches campers how to fundraise for pets in need! Each camp includes games, crafts, animal time, and more! Your child will learn so much about animals and have a fun-filled experience that will be with them for a lifetime. Summer Camps run from June to August.

Learn more and register at hswestmi.org/youth-camps.html.

Sponsored by MSUFCU.