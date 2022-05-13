Friday's Friend: Anita Rabbit

Featured Pet: Anita Rabbit

Meet Anita Rabbit! This friendly bun is the most perfectly behaved young lady. Her almost siamese coloring is just gorgeous, and though she just made her way into our care, we know she’ll be adopted soon! Anita is friendly, doesn’t mind being held and petted, loves treats, and the family that adopts her will be very lucky!

If you'd like to adopt Anita Rabbit or view all of our adoptable Small Animals, check out hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals.

Empty the Shelters is almost over!

Empty The Shelters is almost over, but there’s still a bit more time to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible, and provide overcrowding relief to shelters across the country!

From now until Saturday, May 14, BISSELL Pet Foundation, and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs so that all of the cats and dogs in their care will be just $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

Stop by to visit us ASAP for this amazing opportunity, and get ready to meet your new best friend!

Outside Coffee Co Puppy Chow Latte

Most people can agree–mornings are rough. Need a boost to help you get going? Stop by Outside Coffee Co and grab their Community Cup Puppy Chow latte to treat yourself and the pets in HSWM care!

100 percent of the proceeds from your sweet, caffeinated treat will go straight to the animals at HSWM, and the classic midwestern puppy chow flavor can't be beaten--creamy peanut butter, rich chocolate, with powdered sugar on top--yum! This is a limited edition latte, so make sure to grab one this month or next to enjoy it while you can!

Community Vaccine Clinic Coming Up

Anyone can fall on hard times–but we want to make sure that you’re always able to take care of the pets you love! HSWM will be hosting our next Community Vaccine Clinic next Monday, May 16, from noon to 3 p.m.

We hold these vaccine clinics to offer low-cost vaccinations and preventative services to pet owners who need them. We provide basic services such as vaccines, flea and tick and heartworm prevention, and microchips.

To find out if you qualify, and to sign up to participate, visit our website at hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics.

Sponsored by MSUFCU.