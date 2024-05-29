Fleetwood's Heating and Cooling has a 50-year history of trusted service

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

What started out of the back of a pickup truck is now a staple business in the Paw Paw area. Fleetwood's Heating and Cooling has been serving the area for over 50 years and continues to deliver the best products along with friendly, hometown advice and expertise.

Nick Fleetwood met with Todd and cameraman John to showcase their enormous warehouse and showroom. Thousands of square feet of space means they probably have the part you're looking for in stock.

Watch the interview to learn how it all started and why Fleetwood's Heating and Cooling is a trusted choice for your home or business. Fleetwood's Heating and Cooling is located at 40128 M-43 in Paw Paw. Learn more by going to fleetwoodsheating.com or calling 269-521-3382.

