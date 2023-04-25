Faith Hospice of Holland offers so much more than end-of-life care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Making the decision to place a loved one in hospice care can be a difficult one. It helps to know just what exactly defines hospice care, who it is for, what it doesn't,

and when is the right time to make the call.

Those questions and more can be addressed by the professionals at Faith Hospice in Holland.

Hospice care isn't just about preparing someone for their final days of life but enhancing the quality of life for that person weeks and months before. The earlier someone seeks hospice services after a terminal diagnosis, the more hospice care can do for them.

Researching hospice care can be an emotional experience, especially with the misconceptions of it being care for someone's last days of life. Faith Hospice will be there every step of the way to answer all questions someone might have before considering hospice care.

Learn more about hospice care by visiting faithhospicecare.org or call 616-235-5113.