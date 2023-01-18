Enjoy these deals during a weekend getaway at Soaring Eagle Waterpark

If you're looking for some family fun the next couple of weekends, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and hotel is ready for you!

First up, it's Rock and Roll Weekend on January 20 and 21. Enjoy crafts, a scavenger hunt, story time with Nokomis, and a showing of the movie "Grease."

Bring your cowboy boots and hat, and enjoy some fun crafts and activities with the whole family for Country Music Weekend. On January 27 and 28, enjoy fun crafts, activities, and watch "Fox and the Hound 2."

The waterpark is always sunny and warm, so it’s the perfect place to be this month. A friendly reminder, if your school is canceled due to the weather, but you can still get out and about, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 each. Kids 3 and under are free. Be sure to call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival.

Also, there’s a College Student Day Pass Special. Show your college ID and enjoy the water park for just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s time to start planning that special birthday with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s Birthday Add-Ons. When reserving a room at their hotel, starting at $29 guests can get all kinds of goodies waiting for them like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more.

Let Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel take care of dinner during your stay with a voucher for one of their great pizzas and an order of breadsticks from their Family Restaurant. The Pizza Paradise Meal runs until March 23 and can be redeemed when making a reservation.

Enjoy a couple's getaway February 1-28 at The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. Rates start at $114 per night for Sunday through Thursday and $169 for Friday and Saturday. This special includes one gift bag with wine glasses, and sleep mask sets, along with cookies and chocolate popcorn. Visit retreatsoaringeagle.com and use the offer code “COUPLES23” to book.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.