Ele's Place hosting virtual Colors, Comfort & Cocktails on Nov. 1

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is a journey of grief best not walked alone, especially for children and teens. Ele's Place is such an important resource in West Michigan for these kids looking to find comfort, and they're looking to raise money to fund their programs at the Courage, Comfort & Cocktails event on November 1.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails virtual event with a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience from the comfort of home! Guests will have a chance to bid on unique live and silent auction items and experiences, as well as learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the loyal work our staff and volunteers provide to grieving children, teens.

The virtual hybrid will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting elesplace.org or calling 616-301-1605 EXT. 5100.