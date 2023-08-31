Do the Work! Workshop challenges status quo and pushes boundaries of anti-racism

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's a simple concept: if you want results, you've got to do the work. The statement holds true for many things in life, including the fight against racism and implicit bias.

Do The Work! Workshop is an innovative, new anti-racism workshop with a bold approach developed by DEI expert Matthew Douglass, challenging the status quo and pushing the boundaries of anti-racism work.

The Do The Work! Workshop's innovative curriculum was developed out of necessity to be bold and uncompromising- suitable for affecting lasting change. It pulls no punches and reminds us what it means to be human, fallible, and empathetic.

Workshops will occur in the fall of 2023 and winter of 2024.

Learn more and register at workshopforequity.com.