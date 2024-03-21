Cottage and Lakefront Living Show returns for 18th year at DeVos Place

In the Great Lakes State, the cottage is a tradition that's handed down from one generation to the next. Whether you own a cottage, are looking to buy, or rent, or your primary home is on the water, you'll want to check out the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place from March 22-24.

The show will feature dozens of West Michigan vendors devoted to the cottage lifestyle and lakefront living. From buying, building, renovating, and decorating a cottage, to docks, boats, seawalls, and lifts, they'll cover every aspect of life on the water.

The show will also feature seminars on rentals, building on the water, succession planning, searching for a vacation home, best practices for rentals, cottage decor, and more.

The show will also have a full-sized pickleball court where guests can try out the sport, a small beach area to build sculptures, yard games, and more.

Get a complete show schedule at GRCottageShow.com.