Corewell Health Pediatric Behavioral Services take care of kids' mental and physical health

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital provides care for an entire child, both physical and mental.

Pediatric Psychologist Brittany N. Barber Garcia, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to go more in-depth about Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's pediatric behavioral services offerings.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital provides the following services to help kids with their mental and behavioral health:



Autism spectrum disorders/developmental disabilities clinic

Child psychiatry clinic

Chronic pain clinic

Neuropsychology clinic

Pediatric psychology clinic

Therapy and counseling

Inpatient pediatric behavioral health consultation

To learn more about these services, visit spectrumhealth.org.