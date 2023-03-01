Cooking with Grace: Getting Saucy for National Nutrition Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shares ways we can celebrate National Nutrition Month and National Sauce Month!

When it comes to sauces, some are certainly better than others. When having Italian food, a marinara is always a better choice than a creamy, cheesy sauce. A good test? See how fast that sauce falls off a spoon. That doesn't mean you can't ever eat an alfredo, just try not to overdo it.

Mexican offers plenty of health options, from avocado salsa, to traditional hot sauce. most anything with a vinegar base offers acid and a unique flavor base and often some heat. Salt can be a concern if you're watching your sodium, but when in doubt, make your own! Head to your herb garden to amplify any sauce with fresh flavor - and you control the salt content.

One of Grace's favorites, a 3 in 1 sauce, with lots of Asian flavors. Take 3 parts soy sauce - you can also use tamari for gluten free, or low sodium - add two parts oyster sauce and one part sesame oil. This sauce is a umami flavor, meaning it incorporates all of our taste buds, sweet, salty, bitter, sour. You can always add more heat or even some citrus! Celebrating National Nutrition Month and National Sauce Month is as easy as 3-2-1!