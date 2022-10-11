Catherine's Health Center receives several awards and recognitions from HRSA

Everyone has the right to quality, affordable, compassionate health care, and that's the vision behind Catherine's Health Center.

For 2022, Catherine's Health Center received the gold quality award for 2022, as well as several other recognitions and awards from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Their clinics offer both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services such as health insurance navigation, health coaching, medication assistance, and more.

Catherine's Health Center has clinics at the following locations:

Learn more by visiting catherineshc.org.

This segment is sponsored by Catherine's Health Center.