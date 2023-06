The Muskegon Black Business Expo aims to empower the black business community in West Michigan and is once again the place to be for start ups, well established small businesses, and non-profits. Hosted by the non-profit Black Wall Street Muskegon, it will offer resources, programs, and business opportunities and policies to increase shared prosperity.

The event is on June 17 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. It will run from 1pm-6:30pm. To learn more just head to Blackwallstreet231.org.