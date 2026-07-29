Berger Gives Back to Heart of West Michigan United Way

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Berger Chevrolet does more than sell and service automobiles across West Michigan. Through their "Berger Gives Back" campaign, they also pay it forward by holding luncheon fundraisers to benefit local nonprofits.

This month's Berger Gives Back beneficiary was the Heart of West Michigan United Way (HWMUW).

HWMUW brings community resources together to invest in poverty-reducing solutions across the area. This includes access to housing, health care, and even items such as school supplies, and HWMUW's "Stuff The Bus" campaign ensures that West Michigan children begin the school year in a good direction by having necessary supplies.

Those interested in contributing to this year's Stuff The Bus can make a monetary donation or drop off supplies at designated drop-off sites.

Michelle visited Berger and spoke with Marketing Director Emily Lacroix and Hannah Reynolds from Heart of West Michigan United Way to learn more.

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