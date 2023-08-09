Back-to-School Essentials for during and after school

For many, it feels like summer just kicked off, but back-to-school season is already upon us. With that said, what do kids need and want?

Lifestyle and Parenting Expert, Amanda Mushro, discusses a variety of cool back-to-school products, and has a little something for everyone; from educational toys and anxiety busters to brain games and more!

OOLY

Yummy Yummy Scented Glitter Gel Pens

● An OOLY bestseller!

● Set of 12 gel pens with yummy scents and glittery gel ink

● Add a vibrant dash of color and bling to any masterpiece

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $12.50

Yummy Yummy Scented Highlighters

● The sweet scent of studying when using these delicious smelling highlighters!

● Set of 6 fruit-scented pastel highlighters

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $7.50

Yummy Yummy Scented Markers

● Set of 12 washable markers includes every color in the rainbow!

● Each scented marker boasts a sweet fruity smell, so using them is always a delicious treat!

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $10.99

Magformers STEM Starter Builder 15 PC

● This Magformers set is the perfect introduction to magnetic construction!

● With 6 geometric shapes, the STEM Starter Builder 15 piece set teaches about colors, shapes, and how to create 2D nets.

● The high-quality pieces are made with secure magnets and are the strongest of their kind guaranteeing connectivity.

● Age: 3+

● MSRP: $26.99

● Available at Barnes and Noble, Magformers.com, QVC, HSN, Nordstrom, and Independent Speciality Toy Stores

CRAZY AARON’s

Backpack Clips

● Perfect for backpacks, purses, tote bags and more, this fun accessory keeps your MINI Thinking Putty within arm's reach wherever your day takes you.

● Color varies, customers will receive a bag clip in blue, red or green.

● Age 3+

● MSRP: $3.00

● Available on CrazyAarons.com

Lost Treasure Guardian Minis

● These have both putty and a charm.

● The charm is rubber and includes a hole so you could make it into a keychain, or a zipper.

● Ten lost treasures are waiting to be encountered along your quest but beware of the protectors. Each collectible mini tin includes Thinking Putty and a guardian charm with their own unique persona. Capture rare finds like Buried Treasure including real gold, and Meteorite Falls which contains actual meteorite. Peel the label to reveal rare, special, uncommon, and common finds to complete your collection!

● Age 3+

● MSRP: $4 each

● Available on crazyaarons.com BABABOO AND FRIENDS Wonder Tree Shape Sorting Clock

● Bababoo and Friends is more than a beautifully crafted wooden toy line from Europe, it opens the door to an entirely new play concept: merging the power of storytelling with traditional playtime!

● While playing hide and seek on the flower meadow, Bababoo and Pippa come across a wondrous tree that effortlessly teaches you how to correctly solve a mess of numbers.

● The unique Bababoo and friends® Wonder Tree Shape Sorting Clock teaches children much more than just reading the time.

● Age 2+

● MSRP: $32.99

● Available at us.bababooandfriends.com and Barnes & Noble

THE FIRST YEARS Sunset Baby Soother

● Red Before Bed: The blue light emitted by most nursery nightlights and home lighting increases alertness, but our red light only emits wavelengths that help support the natural production of melatonin to help us sleep

● Using the Sunset Soother as part of your nighttime routine works with the circadian clock and aids in establishing a healthy sleep pattern

● Co-developed with a sleep expert, neuroscientist (and mom) who was inspired by Nobel Prize-winning research conducted at the lab where she worked on the effects of light exposure on sleep

● Soother also includes white noise to mask outside noises that may startle or wake baby or child.

● 2 modes: Sunset Mode is 30 minutes of fading red light that mimics the sunset Or you can keep the red light on all evening as a subtle nightlight (especially helpful for a baby with nighttime feedings or diaper changes)

● MSRP - $24.99

● Ages birth & up

● Available at Walmart