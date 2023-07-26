ArtPrize returning this fall on Sept. 14, here's a sneak peek

ArtPrize is coming back to Grand Rapids once again, celebrating art, creativity, and community in West Michigan. The 18-day event will allow everyone to take in events and exhibits around downtown Grand Rapids, and for artists, hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the line.

ArtPrize will take place from September 14 through October 1.

September 14 is the opening night celebration at Ah Nab Awen Park, with a performance by Squonk! and a fireworks display.

Then on September 29, the Closing Awards Celebration will be hosted at Rosa Parks Circle with a performance by the national touring act - The Dip.

Discover what artists will be participating and more special events happening during ArtPrize at artprize.org.