After Dark Night Market supports public artists with fun event

Every second Saturday through September gives you the chance to attend a special event that helps support public art for our community. If you've seen and enjoyed public installations like the Rad American Women murals, then this is the event for you.

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts is hosting After Dark Night Markets all summer and the next event is this Saturday. Jewelry, woodworking, fabrics, food, and much more will all be available for purchase from local vendors. This is a family friendly event with activities for the kids so bring them along too!

We spoke with Hannah Berry from Lions and Rabbits and Kayla Topp to learn more.

