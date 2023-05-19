Watch Now
A Glimpse of Africa: Mental Health and Wellness Fair takes place May 20 & 21

A Glimpse of Africa
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 10:44:43-04

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and A Glimpse of Africa is dedicated to educating and providing resources for the mental well-being of the African-American community through a special event taking place this weekend.

Taking place at Calvin College, the two-day event is designed to address mental health disparities and all social economic determinants of health that impact New Americans, especially in the African community.

The event provides a space to build connections, learn from experts, and access essential resources to improve their overall well-being.

The fair is free to attend and will take place on May 20 and 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

Learn more at aglimpseofafrica.org, or stay updated on Facebook and Instagram.

