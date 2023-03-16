36th annual Cabaret Band Show returns to the stage for the first time since 2020

For the first time since 2020, 36 years of music, entertainment, comedy, and tradition will return to the stage in Allegan for the annual Cabaret Band Show.

The Cabaret Band Show is the longest-running variety show in Allegan County. The show will feature a night of high-energy entertainment performed by talented musicians from Southwest Michigan. The live band, comedy, parody commercials, and blend of music from the 1950s through the present day offer a little something for everyone.

A portion of the proceeds raised at the event will go to Wings of Hope Hospice and the Allegan Area Arts Council.

Shows will take place on March 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Allegan at the Griswold Auditorium.

Tickets are $30 with the main floor reserved seating and general admission balcony seating.

Tickets can be purchased directly from their Eventbrite page, or they can be purchased at the door on the evening of the event.