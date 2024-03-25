Michigan man arrested after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death

Authorities in Michigan say a man has been taken into custody in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman overnight.

Sterling Heights Police said they were called to perform a welfare check at the Sterling Park Apartments in Sterling Heights, Michigan — about 23 miles north of Detroit.

<a href="https://www.gps.ie/">gps systems</a>

When they arrived on scene, authorities said they did not find anyone, but they did notice the appearance of blood. A short time later, Clinton Township police received a 911 call about a man covered in blood. Officers located the suspect and a pregnant woman, who was stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her unborn child also did not survive.

People who live in the area were shocked by what police said happened.

"Especially in this community, you really don't hear about nothing like that happening here," Anthony Parker told Scripps News Detroit.

Police said the man was taken into custody but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2845.

This story was originally published by Max White and Tiarra Braddock at Scripps News Detroit.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com