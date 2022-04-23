Mental health awareness murals installed in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A series of six mental health awareness murals was installed in downtown East Lansing on the south-facing wall of the Division Street Garage.

They were brought to the community by the Associated Students of Michigan State University’s Mental Health Awareness Initiative.

“This is a collaborative project with the Associated Students of Michigan State University, which is MSU student government,” said Matt Apostle, a community and economic development specialist for the city of East Lansing. “They commissioned these murals years back from a local artist named Milo Thoreau.”

Six of the seven murals showcase community members who have suffered from mental health crisis. The seventh provides resources to those struggling.

“It's just supposed to send the message of releasing the stigma and bringing awareness to mental health concerns, as well as you can see in the informational mural in the middle, providing resources for those still struggling,” Apostle said.

According to Apostle, the city will try to keep them up as long as possible.

