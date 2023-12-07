McDonald's launching new chain called CosMc's, its answer to Starbucks

McDonald's is launching a new chain called CosMc's, which will offer coffee and other drinks.

The new business is being viewed as a rival to Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, and McDonald's' answer to its afternoon slump.

As a limited test, the fast-food giant is opening its first CosMc's in Illinois this month, with a handful of other locations planned in the coming months.

The name CosMc's is a reference to a McDonald's character from the 1980s, "CosMc," that the chain plans to revive. The character is some sort of robot alien, and it seems the new restaurant will take on the outer space theme in some way, in the essence of the character.

"Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc's is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy," McDonald's said in a press release.

The menu features a small lineup of food, select McDonald's favorites and "otherworldly beverage creations" like Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S'mores Cold Brew.

The food menu will include a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites, along with the Egg McMuffin and M&M McFlurry McDonald's classics.

This comes as McDonald's, on its investor day Wednesday, announced plans to open nearly 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years, with a total goal of 50,000 stores globally. These are not specific to CosMc's stores, but overall.

McDonald's plans to have 10 CosMc's pilot locations open by the end of 2024.

