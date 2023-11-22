Marie Osmond on her career and giving back as a principle for life

Marie Osmond is an iconic American entertainer who became a household name decades ago, especially with the success of her hit show "Donny and Marie" which she hosted with her brother in the 1970s.

She said she started her years of involvement with the Children’s Miracle Network of hospitals after working on telethons and feeling that she had more to give. The organization was founded by Osmond, John Schneider, Mick Shannon and Joseph G. Lake, who started out organizing telethons in the early 1980s.

She jokingly called her brother Donny a "workaholic," as he continues to perform in his Las Vegas show. Marie on the other hand said she is focusing on a work-life balance these days, and said she'll continue to tour — with upcoming show dates in December around the U.S. — but this time with a less grueling schedule.

From Giving Machines to other innovative ways to donate to charity, Osmond is promoting a message of giving back as a life principle, she said.

At least 72 children enter a Children's Miracle Network hospital every minute, the organization said. The organization's medical facilities allow for at least 38 million patient visits for 12 million children per year.

Shoppers will often see the organization's recognizable balloons, and balloon logos, at popular retailers like Costco and Walmart. Osmond said 7-Eleven "just came on board."

"We have some incredible corporate sponsors, and celebrities that donate their time," she said.

Osmond said that while the need is there, the organization will still keep working to generate money to save children's lives. She said she's seeing lives saved that might not have had that opportunity even five years to a decade ago.

"Technology is getting better and better," she said. Children's Miracle Network has over 150 funding partners.

The American Academy of Pediatrics noted in a September report that children's hospitals were experiencing critical shortages for pediatric care. Osmond said her organization has found that these medical facilities are low on the list when it comes to federal funding as well.

"We give parents back healthy children," Osmond said.

The organization serves 170 member hospitals providing millions of treatments each year to children across the United States and Canada.

