List of names linked to Jeffrey Epstein to be made public soon

The little black book that once belonged to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is about to become public knowledge.

Names of associates of the late Epstein are set to be released as soon as Tuesday.

The names were included in a 2015 civil lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, by a woman who says she was one of Epstein's sex-trafficking victims. Virginia Giuffre alleges that when she was 17 years old, Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with Epstein and other high-profile men.

One of the more prominent names expected on the list is Britain's Prince Andrew, who settled with Giuffre in February 2022, but denied any wrongdoing. Former President Bill Clinton's name is also expected to appear. While Giuffre didn't allege wrongdoing by Clinton, and there is not expected to be any evidence of illegal conduct, the lawsuit claims she met him on Epstein's private Island. Clinton denies ever visiting.

Last month, a federal judge in New York ordered the identities of 150 people named in the lawsuit to be made public, ruling there was no reason for the names to remain sealed.

Any victims' names will remain private.

Epstein, who had already been convicted of sexual offenses, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping him recruit and sexually abuse young girls. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

SEE MORE: How did Jeffrey Epstein die? Still no answers from DOJ OIG

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com