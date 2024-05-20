Pedigree recalls over 300 bags of dog food that may contain loose metal pieces

Pedigree is recalling 315 bags of dog food that may contain pieces of loose metal inside.

Parent company Mars Petcare US says the recall applies to 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor dry dog food.

The product has a Best By date of March 4, 2025, with lot number 410B2TXT02.

The bags subject to the recall were being sold by Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The company says it is not aware of any reports of injuries or illness from its product.

Customers with one of these dog food bags can initiate a return by calling 1-800-525-5273 or visiting the Pedigree website.

Pedigree says if you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, monitor for any unusual behavior and contact your veterinarian with any concerns.