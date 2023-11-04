Israel admits to striking ambulance in Gaza; 15 killed, 60 injured

Israel has admitted to targeting an ambulance near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday.

Fifteen people were killed and 60 others were injured in the air strike.

Israel claimed it targeted the ambulance because it was being used by Hamas.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society is now calling on the international community to intervene to protect civilians and medical teams from further attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed that message after meeting with Israeli leaders on Friday. He said more needs to be done to protect Palestinian civilians and that they should not suffer the consequences of the actions of Hamas.

"When I see a Palestinian child—a boy, a girl—pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else," Blinken said.

But Blinken also continued to show support for Israel. On what was his fourth trip to the country since the attack, Blinken met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and the country's war cabinet.

SEE MORE: Blinken urges aid for civilians in Gaza as Israel vows to continue war

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com