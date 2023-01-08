Players sit out of basketball game after Albion coach uses racial slur in practice

ALBION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Student-athletes at Albion College, a school in mid-Michigan about 90 miles away from Detroit, sat out of today's men's basketball game against Trine after a coach used a racial slur in practice.

According to a player that participated in the protest, 10 of the 16 varsity players sat out of the game. The player, who has asked to remain anonymous, also said that a JV player was brought up for the game.

"Coach May isn’t racist," the player said to 7 Action News via Twitter DMs. "He made a mistake that hurt the players a lot. We asked for space and the school dismissed us."

A spokesperson for the college sent a statement to 7 Action News, regarding the incident at practice and Saturday's protest.

"Albion College recently addressed an internal issue involving the men's basketball team that stemmed from a practice session where our coach disciplined a student-athlete for using a racial epithet," said Mary Ann Sabo. "When players questioned the coach about this matter after practice, the coach repeated what the student had said when he explained the discipline taken."

Albion confirmed to 7 Action News that the coach has since apologized to the team. They say the coach has sat out several games and is undergoing sensitivity training.

"We respect the decisions of those student-athletes who have decided to sit out today’s game," Sabo said in the statement. "We hope to continue the healing process through ongoing dialogue with these student-athletes."

Albion lost today's game to Trine, 91-62.

Below is the text from a Google Doc sent from the player to 7 Action News late Saturday evening: