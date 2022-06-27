On Friday morning, June 24, the United States Supreme Court released their opinion on the Dobbs vs. Mississippi case, which ultimately overturned the historic Roe vs. Wade case of 1973 that legalized abortions nationwide.

Suzanne Katerberg, supervisor of crisis and supportive services with Resilience in Holland, immediately thought about the survivors her organization works with.

”We know that 1 in 4 women will be the victims of sexual and domestic abuse. So, I think automatically about what will happen to the survivors whose choice has been taken away,” Katerberg said during a Zoom interview with FOX 17 on Monday. “I mean this really impacts every single viewer. Every person out there knows someone who has been impacted, whether they know it or not, by sexual or domestic abuse. What we also know is that women pay a heavy price for the action of a few men.”

Resilience is an organization that helps survivors overcome domestic violence and abusive relationships and situations in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Katerberg, other advocates, experts, doctors, nurses, and state officials like Attorney General Dana Nessel have stated that they fear domestic violent cases and homicides will rise.

“We know that pregnant women die from pregnancy-related homicide more than their health issues. This is big stuff, right. This is serious stuff,” Katerberg said. “These are the complicated things that don’t get talked about in the soundbites and what people think abortion is about. This is hard stuff.”

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women.

“We hear really horror stories right, a lot of stories of just terror and violence and torture,” she said. “For some survivors they feel that they are saving that child be ensuring that it isn’t going to have access to this abusive person. ”

She said the decision to have an abortion is not easy for most women. People agonize over them.

And, the demand to help as many women as possible get out of violent or abusive homes or situations can be hard to meet.

“I can tell you that our phones ring off the hook everyday, that there is far greater need for shelter and for safety for survivors that is available,” Katerberg said. “That’s not just true for Ottawa County. That’s true for Kent County. That’s true for every county. That the need is much greater than what we have available.”

She added that support services — both emotional and financial — are available to anyone woman seeking an abortion, from the work they do at Resilience to other organizations like Planned Parenthood and community groups.

Moreover, she noted that everyday people can be helpful during this time, especially to loved ones in abusive situations and helping them come out of it.

“It is not easy when somebody chooses to stay in an abusive relationship, and there are many reasons why people do stay. So, I think it’s really hard for individuals to want to provide support when they know that somebody is in an unsafe situation,” Katerberg said. “That person will choose to leave when they’re ready. I think that for families and friends, letting somebody know that you’re there and making sure that they have access to the support that they need, they’re being given positive affirmations and support and that they know that somebody is there. So many of our survivors feel very isolated.”