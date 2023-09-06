Watch Now
Here are the 35 brands coming to the 2023 Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show will return in September with more brands, new experiences and more, organizers announced on Wednesday morning.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 06, 2023
Detroit Auto Show organizers announced the lineup of nearly three dozen brands set to show off vehicles at the event later this month.

According to organizers, there are 35 vehicle brands set for the auto show, which takes place Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

Those vehicle brands include mainstream nameplates, luxury marques and exotic supercars.

The brands are: Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Ram, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Polestar, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Volvo.

Organizers also say there will be some surprises.

This year's show will also have Jennifer Hudson performing at the Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 15 before the show opens to the public on Sept. 16. 7 Action News is the official partner of the charity preview, and you can catch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special on Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

