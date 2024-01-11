Food Network's Darnell Ferguson arrested on multiple charges

Food Network star Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson was arrested on charges related to allegations he made terroristic threats, and for burglary after police say he illegally entered a woman's home, according to multiple reports.

The Courier Journal reported that Ferguson also faces other charges including for assault and strangulation. He was booked into jail just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Court records show a protective order was issued against Ferguson on Jan. 2 after a woman alleged Ferguson made entry into her home uninvited and became angry at her for not responding to text messages and returning phone calls.

Ferguson is said to have punched holes in the woman's wall and broken her door, according to the protective order.

The St. Matthews Police Department said it could not release more details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident, but said the department would "try to be transparent with the public and media."

The department called the case a "domestic violence" incident, and said "this is still an open investigation."

Ferguson reportedly pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday and had a bond set at $10,000.

Ferguson has been featured as a celebrity chef on the Food Network and co-hosted Season 25 of the show "Worst Cooks in America" in early 2023 with co-host Anne Burrell.

He has also been a judge on "Chopped" and "Guy's Grocery Games," and made an appearance on OWN's "Food Fantasies."

Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18. The Food Network did not immediately release a statement on the matter.

