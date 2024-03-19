Everything to know about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The biggest global gathering of Disney fans, formerly known as D23 Expo, is getting even bigger in 2024, with a second venue, plenty of star power and a new name — D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. From Aug. 9–11, 2024, the three-day event, which showcases the biggest news and updates from across the Walt Disney Company, including entertainment and theme parks, returns to its regular home at the Anaheim Convention Center, just two miles from the gates of Disneyland.

New this year, D23 is introducing a second venue, the Honda Center, as the new nighttime home and a grander stage for the weekend’s marquee showcases. Today, Disney announced important details about the event and its new format and revealed the 2024 class of Disney Legends, who will be among the many superstars taking the stage in Anaheim this summer.

From ticket prices and the weekend lineup to the list of Legends and new ways to hang with Disney fans from around the globe during the weeklong festivities, here’s everything we know about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Three Nights Of Marquee Showcases Move To The Honda Center

Responding to years of fan feedback, D23 has made one major change to this year’s event, moving the weekend’s three marquee showcases to a new arena setting at the nearby Honda Center. The Honda Center will substantially increase capacity for the three highest-demand panels, with many more tickets including guaranteed seating at the evening showcases:

Disney Entertainment Showcase, Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.: Typically the most popular panel of the weekend — for good reason — the entertainment showcase includes news, sneak peeks and star appearances from Walt Disney Company entertainment studios, including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios and 20th Century.

Disney Experiences Showcase, Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.: This panel gives fans a first look at Disney experiences including theme parks, resorts and Disney Cruise Line. From new theme park lands to new cruise ship reveals and first looks at new rides and attractions, this showcase is often the first place the world learns about what’s next for Disney experiences around the globe.

Disney Legends Ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.: Since 1987, Disney has recognized individuals who have made a huge impact on some aspect of the Walt Disney Company, naming them “Disney Legends” and honoring them with the Disney Legends Award.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will honor Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde and John Williams.

Pavilions, Panels, Exhibitors And Shopping At The Anaheim Convention Center

Although the top-billed panels are moving to the Honda Center, the Anaheim Convention Center, located about three miles away and about a mile from Disenyland’s theme parks, will remain home to everything else. Throughout the weekend, five stages will host panels, presentations, shows and conversations.

D23 says the show floor will be expanded this year and will include pavilions from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney+, Marvel Studios, Disney Experiences and Lucasfilm, along with plenty of other exhibitors, which have historically included fan-favorite brands like Lego, Hasbro, RSVLTS, and many more.

Returning Disney shopping spaces will include Mickey’s of Glendale, The Hollywood Studio Store and The Emporium. Debuting this year, The Walt Disney Company Store will be a new shopping destination and will carry exclusive D23: The Ultimate Fan Event merchandise.

Also on the show floor, the Walt Disney Archives will debut a new exhibition called “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show.”

Disney

D23 says complimentary shuttle service will be available between the Convention Center and the Honda Center before and after evening showcases and Convention Center parking will be first-come, first-serve.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Ticket Prices

With the new addition of a second location and more ticketing options guaranteeing access to premier presentations, there’s more to consider when it comes to buying tickets. First and foremost, D23 membership, available at the complimentary General Member level or $99/year Gold Member level, is required to purchase tickets.

Disney

“D23 Ultimate Fan Pass” tickets are available in three tiers and include Honda Center seating for evening shows as well as access to all Anaheim Convention Center experiences:

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket (starting at $297): includes 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day Anaheim Convention Center admission

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (starting at $99): includes reserved seat for that date’s evening show at the Honda Center and same-day Anaheim Convention Center admission

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket (starting at $999, exclusive to D23 Gold Members): includes 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night), and 3-day Anaheim Convention Center admission

D23 Fan Pass tickets are available as one- or three-day tickets and only provide admission to the Anaheim Convention Center:

1-Day Pass ($79 for Gold Members; $89 for General Members)

3-Day Pass ($209 for Gold Members; $259 for General Members)

Reservations and standby queues will be used for some panels at presentations at Anaheim Convention Center, with guests able to make reservations for up to 8 guests.

Disney

Ticket On-Sale Dates and Times

Tickets sales will begin at the following dates and times and will include limited quantities of one- and three-day tickets:

March 26 at noon PT: D23 Gold Members

March 27 at noon PT: D23 Gold and General Members who are also Visa cardholders and use their Visa card to purchase tickets

March 28 at noon PT: All D23 Gold and General Members

Members can purchase up to eight tickets, but all guests who are assigned tickets must also have a D23 membership.

Additional D23 Member Events Throughout The Week

D23 Members can purchase discounted tickets to watch the Los Angeles Angels take on the New York Mets on Aug. 4, D23 Day at Angel Stadium. The first 23,000 guests to enter the stadium will receive a D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.

Diseny

On Aug. 8, D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort will include special offerings including a cavalcade and dance party at Disneyland park, a Disney Junior celebration at Disney California Adventure park, and special food and merchandise, photo ops and more at both parks.

Disney

