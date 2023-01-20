Creativity, talent, passion taking Detroit teen designers to New York for Fashion Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The talent, creativity and passion for fashion design is taking five teenagers from Detroit on their first of what will certainly be many trips to New York.

It's part of a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively features fashion from Black designers.

Through Maison Black's founder Tori Nichel, the teens, all Black young men who are in the BGCSM's Fashion Industry Club, have been paired with New York-based designers to guide them in developing a full look that will be presented next month at the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey Tower during New York Fashion Week.

The young rising stars being featured are Carlos Pearson, Arma'n, Trent Garcon, Shawn Woodward and Langston Howard.

Teenage girls are also a part of the Fashion Industry Club but for this particular mentorship program, Nichel explained why the focus is on young Black male designers.

"We want to create these safe spaces for our young Black men to thrive, unapologetically, and then disrupt the market with their ingenuity and creativity," said Nichel, adding that the young men's talent and drive have truly blown her away.

With the help of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, the young men are raising money for their upcoming trip to New York to help with everything from transportation and lodging to their presentation and opportunities to explore a city that is at the heart of the fashion industry.

If you'd like to make a contribution, you can do so through a GoFundMe page set up for them.

Veteran fashion designer Omar Jermaine is one of the mentors involved in the project.

"I see a lot of great creativity," Jermaine said. "One of the things that stood out to myself and some of the other mentors was the ability of these youth to have their finger right on the pulse of what is actually happening and trending in fashion."

Shawn H. Wilson, president and CEO of BGCSM, said, “Not only can these men pass along their technical knowledge of the fashion industry, but also give youth the tools to navigate race-based barriers which come along with being an entrepreneur of color.”

Because of the tight security on designs presented during New York Fashion Week, the looks that the young designers have created cannot be shown publicly until after they are formally revealed during Fashion Week.

