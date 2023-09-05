I Understand Love Heals - One Community. Many Voices. Event

I Understand Love Heals

One Community. Many Voices.

September 21, 6 – 9pm at Meijer Gardens

Our annual celebration dinner planning is well underway. We are creating a special evening, One Community. Many Voices. highlighting friends from our own community who will share their pain, their journey, and what helped them through.

The guests of the evening will be sure to inspire you. Our hope is that you find comfort in knowing you are not alone and strength from the love of others. Love heals, perhaps even sets you on a path you were meant to be on.

We are excited to announce that Brian VanderArk from The Verve Pipe will be joining us for a live performance to share his own story on mental health and meaning behind his song, Wallflower. Brian is one of several stories we will be highlighting on this special evening.

There will also be a very meaningful partnership announcement that will be sure to warm your hearts.

We welcome back, Doug Meijer who will share his own story with his soon-to-be released book, ‘Behind the Smile.’

Tickets and sponsorships available here!