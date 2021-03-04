Go Orange Day with Kids’ Food Basket!

This year, Kids’ Food Basket is celebrating Go Orange Day on March 31st with a drive-thru party at all three Kids’ Food Basket locations! They will be collecting Wish List items 12pm – 5pm. Drop off one of the items below. All these items go directly back into their Sack Suppers! We encourage you to wear orange or decorate your car with orange, too!

· Fruit cups or pouches

· Pudding cups

· Meat sticks (i.e. Slim Jims)

· 8 lb or XL brown lunch bag

Drop-off at one of the locations below:

Kent County

1300 Plymouth Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Muskegon County

1011 2nd St. (Central United Methodist Church)

Muskegon, MI 49440

Ottawa + Allegan Counties

652 Hastings Avenue

Holland, MI 49423

Please say in your vehicle. KFB staff members will unload your items for you! Contact: delaney@kidsfoodbasket.org with questions.

You can also safely support one of the local restaurants in March! For a list of restaurants, and the dates to participate, please visit https://www.kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange/

