Go Orange Day with Kids’ Food Basket!
This year, Kids’ Food Basket is celebrating Go Orange Day on March 31st with a drive-thru party at all three Kids’ Food Basket locations! They will be collecting Wish List items 12pm – 5pm. Drop off one of the items below. All these items go directly back into their Sack Suppers! We encourage you to wear orange or decorate your car with orange, too!
· Fruit cups or pouches
· Pudding cups
· Meat sticks (i.e. Slim Jims)
· 8 lb or XL brown lunch bag
Drop-off at one of the locations below:
Kent County
1300 Plymouth Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Muskegon County
1011 2nd St. (Central United Methodist Church)
Muskegon, MI 49440
Ottawa + Allegan Counties
652 Hastings Avenue
Holland, MI 49423
Please say in your vehicle. KFB staff members will unload your items for you! Contact: delaney@kidsfoodbasket.org with questions.
You can also safely support one of the local restaurants in March! For a list of restaurants, and the dates to participate, please visit https://www.kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange/