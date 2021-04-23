Ele's Place Healing Hearts Society Breakfast

Join Ele’s Place for their VIRTUAL Healing Hearts Society Breakfast and experience how Ele's Place programming strives to heal grieving hearts in our community. Through a moving, emotional, and inspiring testimonial from our Ambassador Family, the Ruddy’s, you will learn about the positive impact Ele’s Place West Michigan has made in their lives along with many others!

Don't forget to stick around for the question & answer portion of our event to hear how Ele's Place West Michigan continues to heal hearts in the midst of a pandemic.

Tue, Apr 27, 2021 8:00 AM - 8:45 AM EDT

Agenda:

8:00-8:30AM: Program

8:30-8:45AM: Q & A

For more information, visit www.elesplace.org

