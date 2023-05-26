Rock the Block 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is teaming up with LINC Up to present the annual Rock the Block Street Festival in Grand Rapids!

Get ready for a day of live arts and entertainment, tasty multi-cultural cuisine, community resources and shopping at a variety of unique vendors!

Come out and see us on Saturday, June 10th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. along Madison Avenue between Hall and Oakdale.

With your help, we can celebrate diversity, bridge gaps within our community and work towards a more equitable Grand Rapids.

With 20 years of experience building affordable housing and community power, LINC UP has become strategic in its pursuit to achieve racial equity in Grand Rapids. Their mission is to advance a racial equity agenda in Grand Rapids by expanding affordable housing and increasing community power. Ultimately, their work is to change policies that limit advancement opportunities in under-resourced communities and neighborhoods.

To learn more about LINC UP, or to volunteer at Rock the Block, please visit www.linkup.org/rock-the-block.

