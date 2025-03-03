Paws, Claws and Corks 2025

Join us for the 13th annual Paws, Claws and Corks event on Thursday, March 27th at 7pm at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park!

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year.

Paws Claws & Corks is more than just another event- it is a movement that unites and empowers advocates, philanthropists, and community leaders to make a difference in the lives of animals. By supporting adoptions, resources for owned pets, low cost veterinary services, and humane education programs, this campaign helps save animals across West Michigan.

This glamorous event features a strolling dinner from 10+ premiere restaurants across West Michigan.

Additionally, guests can enjoy open beer & wine tasting bars, a stroll through the Frederik Meijer Gardens exhibits, silent & live auctions, photo opportunities with puppies, and an opportunity to donate and support pets across our community.

6:30 PM: Sponsor & VIP Early Entry

7:00 PM: General Admission Entry

7:00-8:00 PM: Wine & Beer Tastings + Strolling Restaurant Dinner

8:00-9:45 PM: Event Program with charcuterie (Includes Mission Moments, Live Auction, Opportunity to Give, and so much more!)

Questions on registration or bidding? Contact Zoey Goehring, HSWM Events Coordinator, at zgoehring@hswestmi.org or 616-791-8153 or visit www.hswestmi.org/paws-claws--corks-2025.html for more information.