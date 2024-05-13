Lids for Kids 2024

The 9th annual “Lids for Kids” Bike Helmet Giveaway and Bike Safety Event will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon at Garfield Park. Children can stop by the park, receive a free bike helmet and have it custom fitted by trained volunteers. After all, a properly fitted helmet is the most important tool in preventing a brain injury if you are in a bike accident.

In 2023, we gave away 504 bicycle helmets, and we hope to give away even more this year!

Plus, children can meet local firefighters, tour a fire engine, and register for a chance to win a bike.

The Grand Rapids event is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm and Brain Injury Association of Michigan . Local event partners include Grand Rapids Public Schools, FOX 17, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association, GoGo Squeez, Applied Innovation, and Office of Special Events City of Grand Rapids.

Learn more at www.lidsforkidsmi.org and at https://www.facebook.com/lidsforkidsmichigan/.