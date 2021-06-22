Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party

Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 138 years old and we’re ready to celebrate! ​​Join us for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream! Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free.

Sunday, June 27, 2021

11:00am-3:00pm

​at Humane Society of West Michigan

Please consider bringing us a birthday present from our wish list to help celebrate and continue our mission for another 100+ years.

Cat Toys

Catnip Bubbles

Chicken with Gravy Baby Food

Hot Dogs

Iams Kitten Food

Low or No Fat Yogurt

Oxbow Adult Rabbit Food

Oxbow Rabbit Treats

Parmesan Cheese

​Wet Dog Food

Wubba Dog Toys

Monetary donations are always our most needed supply. As a 100% donor funded organization, we rely on the support of our incredible community to do the work we do everyday.

Can't attend? You can still send us a gift from our online wish list!

Our goal for our Birthday Party is to raise $18,000! Please help us reach that goal by making a donation today!

To donate, volunteer at the Birthday Party, or for more information, please visit: https://www.hswestmi.org/birthday.html

