Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 11:39:39-04

Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 138 years old and we’re ready to celebrate! ​​Join us for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream! Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free.

Sunday, June 27, 2021
11:00am-3:00pm
​at Humane Society of West Michigan

Please consider bringing us a birthday present from our wish list to help celebrate and continue our mission for another 100+ years.

  • Cat Toys
  • Catnip Bubbles
  • Chicken with Gravy Baby Food
  • Hot Dogs
  • Iams Kitten Food
  • Low or No Fat Yogurt
  • Oxbow Adult Rabbit Food
  • Oxbow Rabbit Treats
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • ​Wet Dog Food
  • Wubba Dog Toys
  • Monetary donations are always our most needed supply. As a 100% donor funded organization, we rely on the support of our incredible community to do the work we do everyday.

Can't attend? You can still send us a gift from our online wish list!

Our goal for our Birthday Party is to raise $18,000! Please help us reach that goal by making a donation today!

To donate, volunteer at the Birthday Party, or for more information, please visit: https://www.hswestmi.org/birthday.html

