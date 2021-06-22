Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party

Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 138 years old and we’re ready to celebrate! Join us for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream! Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free.
Sunday, June 27, 2021
11:00am-3:00pm
at Humane Society of West Michigan
Please consider bringing us a birthday present from our wish list to help celebrate and continue our mission for another 100+ years.
- Cat Toys
- Catnip Bubbles
- Chicken with Gravy Baby Food
- Hot Dogs
- Iams Kitten Food
- Low or No Fat Yogurt
- Oxbow Adult Rabbit Food
- Oxbow Rabbit Treats
- Parmesan Cheese
- Wet Dog Food
- Wubba Dog Toys
- Monetary donations are always our most needed supply. As a 100% donor funded organization, we rely on the support of our incredible community to do the work we do everyday.
Can't attend? You can still send us a gift from our online wish list!
Our goal for our Birthday Party is to raise $18,000! Please help us reach that goal by making a donation today!
To donate, volunteer at the Birthday Party, or for more information, please visit: https://www.hswestmi.org/birthday.html