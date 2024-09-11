Courage, Comfort & Cocktails 2024

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is Ele's Place West Michigan's premier fall fundraising event, and it is right around the corner!

When: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 6PM

Where: The Goei Center – 818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI

What: Guests will have the chance to mingle with the community, bid on unique SILENT auction items, purchase raffle tickets for the Wagon of Spirits and indulge in mouth-watering food and beverage tastings prepared by some of West Michigan's best restaurants and culinary experts. Next will be our exciting LIVE auction and Fox17-produced Fund the Mission story, highlighting a special family that has come to Ele’s Place West Michigan for support.

Please consider attending! Sponsorships and limited individual tickets still available at here: https://elesplacewm.cbo.io

All of our grief support services for kids ages 3-18 are completely free of charge for as long as a family needs them. This is why we are coming together at Courage, Comfort & Cocktails- to have some fun and raise crucial funds to keep our services ready and available for grieving families at no cost. YOU can make a difference.

Can’t attend the event?

No worries! You can still make a life-changing Fund the Mission donation on our event website: https://elesplacewm.cbo.io You can also still bid on unique SILENT auction packages beginning October 8 on the event website. The silent auction will conclude in-person, at the event on October 15. Anyone can register and bid! You do not need to be present at the event to win.

We need CCC volunteers! If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Alyx Newton at anewton@elesplace.org or call 616-301-1605.

For general event information, contact Events & Outreach Coordinator, Kristy Ziegler at kziegler@elesplace.org or call 616-301-1605. X 5103. For more Ele’s Place details, check our website: https://www.elesplace.org/ [elesplace.org]