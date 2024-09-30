Champions for a Cure 2024

Join us Friday, October 25th at The Goei Center for an evening celebrating the champions of our IBC community and supporting the critical work of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Since our founding in 1967, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation has played a role in every major breakthrough in IBD research.

We have invested more than $500 million into finding the causes, treatments, and cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. And we won’t stop until we realize our vision of a future free from Crohn’s and Colitis.

