CAC Believe the Child Luncheon

The Believe the Child Luncheon is an event that spreads the mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County and raises funding to provide services at no cost to children and their families.

This year, registered guests will have the opportunity to host watch parties, have sack lunches and group project kits delivered to them and their guests to enjoy during the virtual event. CAC Cause Champions will be sharing their fundraising pages with special opportunities for engagement. Please register for this free event after invitations are sent in April.

May 12, 2021 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

They’ve also expanded their event to include daily video releases featuring survivors, board members, and CAC Staff. We hope their stories will inspire you and provide a window into how your support helps us help the children.

May 10 – May 14, 2021 | 1:10pm daily

For questions about these events, contact Kristen Aidif at kaidif@cac-kent.org.

