Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Be Great Tailgate

Be Great Tailgate

September 14, 2023 - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Steil Club, 235 Straight Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Get ready to rally - grab your jerseys, grab your friends, and join us at the annual Be Great Tailgate, happening this September 14th at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of fall tailgating - while supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids, and most importantly, the kids we serve. The best part of this fun event isn't the mouthwatering food and drinks, or even the amazing auction items; it's the fact that every dollar raised helps provide the children in our community with a future that is full of promise and potential.

Attire is casual with a splash of sports! Wear your favorite team's colors and don't miss out on the fun.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities visit https://bgcgrandrapids.org/begreattailgate/ [bgcgrandrapids.org] or contact Alejandra Guillén at aguillen@bgcgrandrapids.org.